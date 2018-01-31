Lincoln sworn in as newest Alaska House member

The newest member of the Alaska Legislature has been sworn in.
State Rep. John Lincoln of Kotzebue was sworn in Wednesday, one week after being appointed by Gov. Bill Walker. He was later confirmed by House Democrats.
State law requires legislative vacancies be filled by someone from the same party as the predecessor. Election records show Lincoln switched from “undeclared” to Democrat on Jan. 22.
Lincoln succeeds former Rep. Dean Westlake, who resigned in December after female aides accused him of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments. Westlake has said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.
Lincoln is a vice president for NANA Regional Corp. He also is a pilot and has worked as an EMT for the Kotzebue Volunteer Fire Department, according to a bio from Walker’s office.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska House boots Eastman from ethics panelAn ethics subcommittee found probable cause that Wasilla Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint that was considered confidential.
-
Sen. Wilson disciplined for retaliating against aide in press conferenceThe Legislature's human resource manager wrote that Wilson undermined an investigation by claiming the incident didn’t happen.
-
Hoonah man’s sentence for sexually abusing foster child goes back to trial judgeIn July 2010, Thomas Jack, 42, was convicted on three counts of first degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor.
-
Enviros sue over King Cove road“What the secretary failed to do was any environmental analysis, any public process related to this actual exchange of lands,” attorney Katie Strong said at the environmental law firm Trustees for Alaska.