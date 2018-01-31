Juneau Assembly makes appointments to Planning Commission, hospital board

The Juneau Assembly met Tuesday and appointed a new member to the Planning Commission and to Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board of directors.

Andrew Campbell will join the planning commission for a term that expires at the end of 2020. He replaces Kirsten Shelton-Walker who opted not to apply for reappointment.

Incumbents Mike LeVine and Paul Voelckers were also reappointed to the planning commission.

Larry Gamez and former Assembly woman Debbie White had also applied for a seat on the planning commission.

The planning commission’s main function is to review private and public development for compliance community plans and local land use codes.

On the hospital board, the Assembly tapped Rosemary Hagevig to serve until the end of 2020. She replaces Nancy Davis who opted out from another term. Incumbents Robert Storer and Brenda Knapp were also reappointed.

Kenneth Solomon-Goss and Chris Pace had applied to the hospital board but weren’t selected.