Juneau Afternoon – 1-31-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

Carl Broderson will be here to highlight this weekend’s Juneau World Affairs Council’s World Quest

Patti Hutchens-Jouppi will be here to describe her art being presented this First Friday;

Tom and Michelle Pauser will be here to highlight Team BeachBody;

We’ll talk with Chef Stef about her Valentine’s tasty treats;

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Jeffra Clough.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org