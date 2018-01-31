Juneau Afternoon – 1-31-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
Carl Broderson will be here to highlight this weekend’s Juneau World Affairs Council’s World Quest
Patti Hutchens-Jouppi will be here to describe her art being presented this First Friday;
Tom and Michelle Pauser will be here to highlight Team BeachBody;
We’ll talk with Chef Stef about her Valentine’s tasty treats;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Jeffra Clough.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Transit center homicide case going to jury in MayDavid Evenson, 51, faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Aaron Monette, 56.
Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.”
Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western AlaskaA new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.
Glory Hole, five other groups submit proposals to take over Valley propertyThe city Lands Committee is reviewing six proposals from groups hoping to lease or buy a city property in the Mendenhall Valley. The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year, and may enter into a similar agreement with an applicant they feel meets an important need.