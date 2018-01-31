Juneau Afternoon – 1-31-18

By January 31, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

 

Carl Broderson will be here to highlight this weekend’s  Juneau World Affairs Council’s World Quest

 

Patti Hutchens-Jouppi will be here to describe her art being presented this First Friday;

 

Tom and Michelle Pauser will be here to highlight Team BeachBody;

 

We’ll talk with Chef Stef about her Valentine’s tasty treats;

 

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Jeffra Clough.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

 

