Juneau Afternoon – 1-30-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens will be your host;
We’ll find out about an upcoming fundraising dinner for REACH;
Pat Race will be here;
We’ll get the details on how you can take part in the Next Juneau’s Got Talent event;
And Dr. Bridget Weiss, Director of Student Services, will be here to talk about the school district’s pre-K programs. There are a number of programs in elementary schools around the district.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
-
Transit center homicide case going to jury in MayDavid Evenson, 51, faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Aaron Monette, 56.
-
Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.”
-
Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western AlaskaA new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.
-
Glory Hole, five other groups submit proposals to take over Valley propertyThe city Lands Committee is reviewing six proposals from groups hoping to lease or buy a city property in the Mendenhall Valley. The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year, and may enter into a similar agreement with an applicant they feel meets an important need.