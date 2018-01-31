Focus On Community – Mind Over Matter – 2-5-18

Tune in to Mind Over Matter on KTOO this coming Monday evening at 7pm to hear local advocates discuss the pros and cons of restorative justice and how it can repair the harm caused by crime. When victims, offenders and community members meet, the results can be transformational. So join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guests ‎this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for this month’s edition of Mind Over Matter learn more about this innovative and humane approach to justice.

Related articles