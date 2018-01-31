Alaska House boots Eastman from ethics panel

The Alaska House has booted one of its members from the legislative ethics committee.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after a subcommittee of the ethics panel said it found probable cause that Wasilla Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint that was considered confidential.

The subcommittee recommended that Eastman lose his seat on the ethics committee.

Eastman had said he wanted a formal hearing on the finding, and on the House floor Wednesday said it was premature for the House to impose any penalty.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Eastman told one of its reporters in late April that an ethics complaint had been filed against another legislator.

Eastman has said that as a committee member, he didn’t have access to confidential information until August.