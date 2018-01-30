Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says his caucus is waiting to hear from Rep. Zach Fansler on calls to resign after allegations that he assaulted a woman who denied his sexual advances,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is one of only two Republicans to vote against a bill to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and
- local weather.
Recent headlines
Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western AlaskaA new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.
Glory Hole, five other groups submit proposals to take over Valley propertyThe city Lands Committee is reviewing six proposals from groups hoping to lease or buy a city property in the Mendenhall Valley. The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year, and may enter into a similar agreement with an applicant they feel meets an important need.
Support and concern as Ambler Road comment period draws to a closeIt's a big road in a state with not that many of them. Proponents say it will enable growth of the mining industry, and create jobs. Detractors worry about impacts to subsistence.
Offshore areas opened for king, Tanner crab in Southeast AlaskaCommercial crabbers in Southeast Alaska will have some opportunity to fish in offshore waters for king and Tanner crab fishing following decisions by Alaska’s Board of Fisheries in January.