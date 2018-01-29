Watch: President Trump delivers State of the Union address at 5 p.m. Tuesday

President Donald Trump delivering remarks after formally declaring the opioid crisis a national health emergency. (Screenshot of Whitehouse.gov video)

President Donald Trump is delivering his State of the Union address to Congress, which will be followed by a response from the Democratic Party. Journalists across the NPR newsroom will be annotating those remarks, adding fact-checks and analysis in real time.

Come back to this post at 5 p.m. Tuesday Alaska time to watch the video and live annotation.

You also can listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.

