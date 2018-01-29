Newscast – Friday, Jan. 29, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska House leadership calls for the resignation of Rep. Zach Fansler following allegations of an assault on a Juneau woman,
- and Juneau Empire reporter James Brooks on how he learned about this sensitive story and what it means for the legislature.
