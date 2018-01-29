Juneau Afternoon – 1-30-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens will be your host;

We’ll find out about an upcoming fundraising dinner for REACH;

Robert Venables will be here to highlight the Mid-Session Summit;

We’ll get the details on how you can take part in the Next Juneau’s Got Talent event;

And Dr. Bridget Weiss, Director of Student Services, will be here to talk about the school district’s pre-K programs. There are a number of programs in elementary schools around the district.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org