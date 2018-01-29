Coast Guard tallies 4th medevac in a week for fishing vessels near Cold Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued another injured mariner from a fishing vessel near Cold Bay, marking the fourth such medevac in a week.

Officials say the F/V Ocean Rover was fishing 70 miles west of the community on Sunday, when a man onboard reported suffering from abdominal pains.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew was sent to hoist the 59-year-old man from the vesse. He was transported to Cold Bay and then Anchorage for emergency medical care.

Meanwhile, three other mariners were rescued from the fishing vessels Golden Alaska, Ocean Peace and Northern Patriot last week. Each vessel was operating north of Cold Bay.