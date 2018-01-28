Juneau Afternoon – 1-29-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;

We’ll get a preview of a film sponsored by 350 Juneau that connects fossil Fuels and the Permanent Fund;

We’ll get a preview of the play, My Life with Autism;

We’ll talk about AWARE’s Children’s programs;

We’ll talk with artist Mike Godkin about his solo First Friday show;

And we’ll get the details about the City Museum’s 12 x 12 art show.

That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;

Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org

Tune in tonight at 7 for a special program, All About AWARE.