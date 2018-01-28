Juneau Afternoon – 1-29-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;
We’ll get a preview of a film sponsored by 350 Juneau that connects fossil Fuels and the Permanent Fund;
We’ll get a preview of the play, My Life with Autism;
We’ll talk about AWARE’s Children’s programs;
We’ll talk with artist Mike Godkin about his solo First Friday show;
And we’ll get the details about the City Museum’s 12 x 12 art show.
That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;
Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Tune in tonight at 7 for a special program, All About AWARE.
Recent headlines
Q&A: Juneau Empire reporter James Brooks on accusations of assault against state legislatorJuneau Empire reporter James Brooks reported Saturday that Bethel Democrat Zach Fansler allegedly slapped a woman in his room at the Alaska Hotel on Jan. 13 after a night out drinking. Brooks sat down with KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter to share how he reported this sensitive story.
Officials troubleshoot hiccups in EAS after tsunami warningWhen a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska hit early Tuesday morning, Emergency Alert System, or EAS, messages went out over radio and TV stations. But there were parts of the EAS that failed. Local, state and federal officials are now working to sort out those kinks.
Bethel legislator accused of violently attacking Juneau womanThe leadership of the Alaska House of Representatives is calling for the resignation of Bethel Democrat Zach Fansler, following accusations of assault published by the Juneau Empire.
Up to 70 mph winds expected Sunday in JuneauThe National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch beginning Sunday morning for Juneau. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph at times.