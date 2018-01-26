Man and woman from Ketchikan face federal drug charges

A Ketchikan man and woman have been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage.

Michael Anthony Welker, 54, and Mandy Elaine Bacus, 35, were charged with drug conspiracy. Bacus also is known as Mandy Elaine Peters.

The two allegedly sold methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine and heroin multiple times to a Ketchikan informant. The sales allegedly happened in their home.

They were arrested Jan. 23, and arraigned Thursday in Juneau federal court.

They’re scheduled for trial in early April.