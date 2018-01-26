Burglary suspect indicted for ransacking Jordan Creek businesses 

A suspected burglar was indicted Thursday for allegedly doing an estimated $2,500 in damage – all to steal about $200 in cash.

According to the burglary indictment documents, Shawn Travis Beaird, 35, ransacked a pawn shop, a pizza joint and a cooking school in Juneau with a screwdriver.

According to the arresting officer, the suspect said he was having a bad day.

Charging documents filed in Juneau Superior Court accuse Beaird of breaking into three businesses in the Nugget Mall Annex in the Jordan Creek area on Jan. 19.

The Juneau Police Department responded to reports of burglary that day at Checkmate Pawn Shop, Papa John’s Pizza and Chez Alaska Cooking School.

In court documents, police say the suspect also used a hammer and a pry bar to damage multiple doors and frames, money tills, a safe, a wall and a window.

Court documents say there is video footage showing an adult male wearing a dark Carhartt coat over a hoodie with an Alaskan Fisherman logo, a face mask, orange gloves, black pants and Xtratuf boots.

The video shows the suspect using a screwdriver to open the locked doors.

Police later stopped a vehicle with a passenger matching the suspect’s description. Beaird identified himself and gave officers permission to search his backpack. Police found a large screwdriver, several other tools, along with $56 in $1 bills and approximately $10 in change.

Beaird was arrested and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center. A search revealed he had another $120 on him in $5 and $10 bills.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday. Online court records list Deborah Macaulay as Beaird’s public defender.