Walker appoints Kotzebue resident Lincoln to vacant House District 40

Gov. Bill Walker has appointed Kotzebue resident John Lincoln to serve as the state representative for District 40, which covers North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs. Walker made the appointment on Wednesday night, the deadline to fill the vacancy under state law.
The position became vacant on Dec. 25, when Dean Westlake resigned over allegations of sexual harassment by legislative aides and women outside of the Legislature.
Lincoln is the vice president responsible for managing lands for NANA Regional Corp.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the House Democrats.
