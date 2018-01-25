Newscast — Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

By January 25, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Governor appoints John Lincoln of Kotzebue to replace disgraced House lawmaker Dean Westlake
  • Anchorage Republican lawmaker could again thwart statewide smoking ban
  • Alaska marijuana control office investigating discrepancies in pot potency
  • Kodiak, Nikiski report minor damage from Tuesday’s 7.9 quake
0

Recent headlines

X