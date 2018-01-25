Newscast — Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

In this newscast:
- Governor appoints John Lincoln of Kotzebue to replace disgraced House lawmaker Dean Westlake
- Anchorage Republican lawmaker could again thwart statewide smoking ban
- Alaska marijuana control office investigating discrepancies in pot potency
- Kodiak, Nikiski report minor damage from Tuesday’s 7.9 quake
Recent headlines
Two communities experience minor damage from earthquakeLittle damage was reported in the aftermath of a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Alaska, but at least two communities showed signs of its impact.
Filipinos in Anchorage track a volcano erupting an ocean awayAlaska has close ties to the Philippines, with more than half Asian Alaskans tracking their background there, compared with less than 20 percent in the U.S. as a whole, according to the state labor department. Mount Mayon's eruption had displaced more than 75,000 residents by Thursday, according to Reuters.
23-car pileup clogs Fairbanks expressway for three hours TuesdayA 23-car pileup closed a slippery stretch of the Johansen Expressway in Fairbanks for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.
Endangered orcas are starving. Should we start feeding them?Washington state officials have proposed a new tack to save the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered orca population. Their idea is to boost salmon hatchery production by 10 million to 20 million more fish per year to provide more food for the iconic killer whales.