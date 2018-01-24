Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018

Stories include selection of new chairman for a marijuana control board, new distillery rules from an alcoholic control board, deliberations over potential king salmon restrictions in Southeast Alaska, and a 23 car pile up in Fairbanks on Tuesday.
Recent headlines
Southeast lawmakers agree on need for fiscal plan but differ on componentsSitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, for example, doesn’t see the need to pass a broad-based tax now as part of the fiscal plan. But he does want to limit permanent fund draws.
Walker faces Wednesday deadline to fill District 40 seatThere are two new candidates: Kotzebue resident John Lincoln and Utqiagvik resident Abel Hopson-Suvlu.
Video: The oceans are changing. Can crabs adapt?At a lab in Kodiak, researchers are working to understand whether crabs can adapt to ocean acidification.
Alaska marijuana board gets more industry-friendly chairMark Spring of Bethel has been elevated to chairman by his peers on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board. The state's pot industry had criticized his predecessor as a "prohibitionist."