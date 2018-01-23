Two killed in snowmachine crash with moose in Aniak

Two Aniak residents were killed when their snowmachine crashed into a moose.

Charles Lang Jr., 28, and Kayden “Tweety” Morgan, 16, were driving near the village high school when a moose stepped in front of their snowmachine.

The crash sent Lang and Morgan flying.

First responders found their bodies near the village basketball courts and found the moose dead in the woods nearby.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

A member of Aniak’s Traditional Youth Council, Morgan is survived by her mother and six siblings. She “was a very shy but loving little girl,” said family friend Lenora Nicholson in a message exchange Monday morning.

A potluck and grieving session will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday at Morgan’s mother’s home in Aniak, and Nicholson also has set up a youcaring account to raise money for Morgan’s funeral expenses.

Aniak resident Wendy Kameroff is hosting a baked goods fundraiser at Tuesday night’s bingo to raise money for Charles Lang’s family.