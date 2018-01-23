Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- Why the early morning earthquake triggered such small tsunamis,
- the Juneau Assembly advances annexation plans over protest and with no one making the case for why, and
- state auditors recommend dissolving a state tourism marketing board for another model.
Recent headlines
Following evacuation, Tsunami Warning Center says ‘better safe than sorry’Even though the earthquake didn't lead to a large tsunami, the Warning Center prefers to take a cautious approach.
Southeast legislators’ hopes, concerns for the ferry system in 2018 sessionThe future of the Alaska Marine Highway System is decidedly a Southeast issue. The ferry system has seen cuts in service because of aging vessels and decreased funding. Southeast legislators agree the system is still vital to folks in the region.
Kentucky high school shooting leaves 2 dead, at least 12 woundedAnother five people were also injured in the attack, which authorities say was undertaken by a 15-year-old student Tuesday. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says both of those killed were also 15.
Tribe pursues collaborative role at Sitka National Historical ParkSome programs at Sitka National Historical Park may be under tribal management, as early as this summer. The National Park Service and Sitka Tribe of Alaska have confirmed they are in ongoing negotiations to collaborate on some services in the park in 2018.