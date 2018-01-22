Juneau Afternoon – 1-23-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
Find out about the Blue Line Club, with Arnold Liebolt;
Troy Quinn will be here to highlight this weekend’s Symphony concerts;
We’ll talk with Becky Roth about ROCK Juneau’s spread of Happiness;
We’ll get a preview of this week’s Juneau World Affairs’ Council’s presentations by Phillip Yun.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
