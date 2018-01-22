Federal government shutdown affects 4,000 at JBER

Active duty troops were working without pay over the weekend due to the government shutdown. It was effective at midnight eastern time on Friday and looks likely to be resolved today.

Whether service members ultimately receive back pay, as happened after the 2013 shutdown, is up to Congress. Many civilian employees and Defense Department contractors face unpaid furloughs if the shutdown continues.

Over the weekend, some operations were halted. Members of Alaska’s National Guard were supposed to be at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over the weekend for drills. But most of those exercises were canceled, affecting about 4,000 people.