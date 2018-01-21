Feds make more than $2M available to reduce fishing bycatch

Federal ocean managers are making more than $2 million available to try to help fishermen catch less of the wrong fish.
“Bycatch” is a longstanding issue in commercial fisheries, and fishermen have long sought solutions to the problem of catching rare species when seeking exploitable ones. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is providing about $2.4 million for “projects that increase collaborative research and partnerships for innovation” in reducing bycatch.
The agency says it is prioritizing projects such as gear modifications, avoidance programs and improved fishing practices. NOAA also says it wants to learn more about possible reduction of mortality of fish that are released.
The agency is looking for pre-proposals by Jan. 31 and full proposals by March 30.
Recent headlines
-
Schumer, White House respond to shutdown by pointing fingersThe president is marking the first anniversary of his inauguration with a government shutdown. Lawmakers are back at the Capitol trying to break the impasse — and playing the political blame game.
-
2018 Women’s March organizers encourage new generation of women to run for officeThis year’s local contingent of the international event saw upwards of 800 people come together. They came to voice their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and many of the policies enacted during his first year in office.
-
If the government shuts down, what’s open? What’s closed?If the federal government shuts down, many federal workers will be furloughed. Federal courts have enough money to continue operations for about three weeks. Active-duty military go to work as normal.
-
Southeast salmon fleet barred from using aircraftCommercial salmon fishermen are now barred from using aircraft to spot salmon when the fishery is open. The 4-3 action brought opposition from the seine fleet and, predictably, commercial pilots.