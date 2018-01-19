Women’s March organizer outlines Saturday event

Women’s March on Juneau is Saturday morning here in the Capital City.

Organizer Trish Custard outlined the schedule on A Juneau Afternoon.

“At 9:45, they should be walking up towards the State Capitol Building,” Custard said. “At 10 a.m. the rally will begin. By about 11 o’clock we’ll start marching down to Marine Park—very short march, downhill all the way. And from there we can break up and go to coffee shops … to meet with the speakers, the guest speakers, and continue the conversation.”

Those speakers include Beth Kerttula, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, and Rep. Ivy Spohnholz to name a few.

Last year’s march gathered close 1,000 people despite cold temperatures.

“It’s important to me because so often we feel so isolated when we’re advocating for or against something,” Custard said. “We can send out emails, we can call up, we can send out letters, but when we combine together as a force, we’re so much stronger.”

This year’s theme is “Positively Powerful!” and organizers have asked the speakers to include a call to action.

“Things that people can actively do, that all of us can do in our homes or with each other, to keep participating in our democracy,” Custard said.

It’s an inclusive event and men and children are welcome.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers and a high about 31 degrees.

The anti-abortion group Alaskans for Life is also holding a rally from noon to 1 p.m. Monday on the Capitol steps.