Two people injured in downtown SUV crash

An SUV crashed downtown Thursday night and the passenger and driver were taken to the hospital.

At about 11:30 p.m., Juneau police were called to the scene near the corner of Seward and Second streets.

According to Lt. Krag Campbell, both occupants were outside of the vehicle when officers arrived. The 1999 gold Infinity was resting on its roof.

“It looks like the vehicle struck a concrete planter in that area, which might have been damaged, which caused the vehicle to lose control and flip over,” Campbell said. “The vehicle had some damage on its roof and a little bit on its sides.”

A 28-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old female passenger were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of their injuries.

Neither person is the registered owner of the vehicle, but Campbell said there wasn’t any reason to suspect the vehicle was stolen.

Police would not identify either person, but they are investigating the crash.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

No arrests have been made.