Newscast – Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker uses tough language in his State of the State address calling on lawmakers to pass a timely budget,
- Fishermen advocate for surgical action to protect low king salmon stocks, and
- two people go to the hospital after an SUV they were in flipped over on Seward Street.
Recent headlines
If the government shuts down, what’s open? What’s closed?If the federal government shuts down, many federal workers will be furloughed. Federal courts have enough money to continue operations for about three weeks. Active-duty military go to work as normal.
Southeast salmon fleet barred from using aircraftCommercial salmon fishermen are now barred from using aircraft to spot salmon when the fishery is open. The 4-3 action brought opposition from the seine fleet and, predictably, commercial pilots.
Interior aims to sign King Cove road deal Monday, official confirmsA top Interior official in Alaska has confirmed that on Monday, the Trump administration plans to sign a deal to build a controversial road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
CoastAlaska soon to own KSTK to keep radio station aliveThe Southeast public radio consortium CoastAlaska will acquire Wrangell station KSTK. The move is an effort by both parties to keep the station healthy in the face of increased funding challenges on both the state and national level.