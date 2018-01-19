Juneau Afternoon – 1-22-18

Today at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;

Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice, from the CBJ, will talk about Marine Passenger fee project proposals;

We’ll find out about this weekend’s Platypus-Con;

Lori Sowa will be here with details on submitting designs for downtown banners;

And Sherri McDonald will give us an update on the art at Color Wheel Art;

That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;

Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org

Tune in tonight at 7 for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly meeting, hosted by Martha Moore.