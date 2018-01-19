Juneau Afternoon – 1-22-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;
Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice, from the CBJ, will talk about Marine Passenger fee project proposals;
We’ll find out about this weekend’s Platypus-Con;
Lori Sowa will be here with details on submitting designs for downtown banners;
And Sherri McDonald will give us an update on the art at Color Wheel Art;
That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;
Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Tune in to night at 7 for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly meeting, hosted by Martha Moore.
Recent headlines
If the government shuts down, what’s open? What’s closed?If the federal government shuts down, many federal workers will be furloughed. Federal courts have enough money to continue operations for about three weeks. Active-duty military go to work as normal.
Southeast salmon fleet barred from using aircraftCommercial salmon fishermen are now barred from using aircraft to spot salmon when the fishery is open. The 4-3 action brought opposition from the seine fleet and, predictably, commercial pilots.
Interior aims to sign King Cove road deal Monday, official confirmsA top Interior official in Alaska has confirmed that on Monday, the Trump administration plans to sign a deal to build a controversial road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
CoastAlaska soon to own KSTK to keep radio station aliveThe Southeast public radio consortium CoastAlaska will acquire Wrangell station KSTK. The move is an effort by both parties to keep the station healthy in the face of increased funding challenges on both the state and national level.