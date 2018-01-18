Walker calls for timely action on budget in annual address

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker called on the Legislature to take action on a long-term budget plan for the state in his annual State of the State address Thursday. Speaking for nearly an hour, he said lawmakers should pass next year’s budget within the 90-day session set by state law.

“Any system that cannot deliver a budget within 90 legislative days is broken and anyone that can’t see that or refuses to address it is complicit in that a failure,” he said. “Passing a budget on time is not complicated. Other states do it on time: So can we.”

Walker has called for daily payments to cover legislators’ expenses to be cut off – and for their salaries to be withheld — if lawmakers miss the budget deadline.

Walker repeated his call for a 1.5 percent tax on income from employment for three years. The state would use the money to pay for maintenance work on state roads and facilities throughout Alaska.

Walker said the natural gas pipeline he’s long championed is needed for residents and for state revenue.

“Jobs, low-cost energy for Alaskan homes and businesses, clean air and a health economy all across the state are what’s at stake,” Walker said.

Walker said the presidents of both the U.S. and China have a vested interested in developing the pipeline.

The governor stressed the effects of climate change, evident throughout Alaska. He said the state must address them in the context of a resource-extraction economy.

Walker has asked a task force to make recommendations on climate change by September.

“Retreating sea ice and glaciers, and thawing permafrost are not partisan issues,” he said. “They are social, economic and environmental ones.”

Republican lawmakers reacted coolly to the speech by Walker, an independent.

Kenai Republican Rep. Gary Knopp said Walker used too much of the speech to criticize the Legislature for inaction.

“I don’t appreciate the opportunity to take the State of the State address and chastise the Legislature, because we have philosophical differences on the budget and where we should go,” he said. “You know, the Legislature is not flawless. We do play more partisan politics than we should, but that (was) not the time or the place for that particular topic.”

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham Democrat, said it was fair for Walker or anyone else to express frustration for the Legislature’s past failure to compromise. But Edgmon said he’s optimistic the House and Senate will pass a plan this year.

Watch a 7-minute recap of the State of the State

Watch the full address