Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

In this newscast:
- No injuries or major damage after a house fire in the Behrends neighborhood,
- Gov. Walker proposes legislation to toughen up on drug distribution,
- North Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson defies a leadership directive to attend harassment training, and
- organizers behind a ballot initiative to protect salmon habitat submit 50,000 signatures to elections officials.
Recent headlines
Decision on Southeast Alaska king salmon loomsAlaska Board of Fisheries has put off a decision on king salmon action plans until Friday at the earliest. The decision making body has been hearing testimony from fishermen and other concerned citizens all week at its meeting in Sitka.
Watchdog group calls for tougher training standards for oil spill responseA citizens watchdog group is concerned new oil response crews coming to Prince William Sound aren't being trained in rough weather conditions they might have to operate in.
Panel recommends Eastman removal from ethics committeeThe House subcommittee of the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics said Thursday that it found probable cause that Wasilla state Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint in May.
State senators slam additional Medicaid costsBudget director Pat Pitney notes spending increased health care access, strengthened health care industry.