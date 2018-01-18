Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

In this newscast:

  • No injuries or major damage after a house fire in the Behrends neighborhood,
  • Gov. Walker proposes legislation to toughen up on drug distribution,
  • North Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson defies a leadership directive to attend harassment training, and
  • organizers behind a ballot initiative to protect salmon habitat submit 50,000 signatures to elections officials.
