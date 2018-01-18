Juneau Afternoon – 1-19-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
Historians Paulette Simpson and Wayne Jensen will offer a preview of their Friday Fireside Lecture about the Treadwell, Douglas Island’s most famous gold mine;
Andria Budbill will be here to highlight LIFT, Planned Parenthood’s new family program;
We’ll profile the Alaska Youth Choir;
And Tom Cosgrove will be here with a preview of Sunday’s Story Factory workshop.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
-
Decision on Southeast Alaska king salmon loomsAlaska Board of Fisheries has put off a decision on king salmon action plans until Friday at the earliest. The decision making body has been hearing testimony from fishermen and other concerned citizens all week at its meeting in Sitka.
-
Watchdog group calls for tougher training standards for oil spill responseA citizens watchdog group is concerned new oil response crews coming to Prince William Sound aren't being trained in rough weather conditions they might have to operate in.
-
Panel recommends Eastman removal from ethics committeeThe House subcommittee of the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics said Thursday that it found probable cause that Wasilla state Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint in May.
-
State senators slam additional Medicaid costsBudget director Pat Pitney notes spending increased health care access, strengthened health care industry.