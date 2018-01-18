Juneau Afternoon – 1-19-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

Historians Paulette Simpson and Wayne Jensen will offer a preview of their Friday Fireside Lecture about the Treadwell, Douglas Island’s most famous gold mine;

Andria Budbill will be here to highlight LIFT, Planned Parenthood’s new family program;

We’ll profile the Alaska Youth Choir;

And Tom Cosgrove will be here with a preview of Sunday’s Story Factory workshop.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org