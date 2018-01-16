Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s airport manager explains how a small plane was forced to land on its belly,
  • a 50-year-old man is found dead in campus housing at the University of Alaska Southeast, and
  • Alaska’s attorney general joins 18 others in a memo seeking banking accommodations for states with legalized marijuana.
