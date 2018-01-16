Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s airport manager explains how a small plane was forced to land on its belly,
- a 50-year-old man is found dead in campus housing at the University of Alaska Southeast, and
- Alaska’s attorney general joins 18 others in a memo seeking banking accommodations for states with legalized marijuana.
Recent headlines
Alaska Attorney General asks Congress to open banking for pot businessesAlaska’s Attorney General has joined a bipartisan group calling on lawmakers to change federal banking rules over handling legal marijuana sales.
Ketchikan man arrested in fatal stabbingDarrell Taylor Ryan, 38.is charged with the second-degree murder of Aaron Dixon, 31, who was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
Alaska’s first electric bus for public transit ready for Anchorage streetsA four-month trial period will test how the bus and its batteries fare in cold weather, as the city looks into whether it makes sense to have an entire fleet of electric buses.
Board of Fisheries votes down change in Southeast Dungeness crab seasonOn Saturday, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries voted down a proposal to change commercial Dungeness crab seasons in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers were seeking set season lengths and no option for shortened fishing time like they experienced in 2017.