Man found dead on campus of University of Alaska Southeast

JUNEAU — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been found dead in a campus housing building at the University of Alaska Southeast.
The Juneau Empire reports that the man was found dead Sunday night. University officials say he had recently enrolled at the school for the spring semester.
The man’s name was not in a university news release.
University Public Information Officer Keni Campbell says foul play is not suspected and there’s no risk to the campus community.
The man’s family has been notified.
Campbell says the incident is the first death on campus in quite a while.
Counseling services are being made available for staff and students.
