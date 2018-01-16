Ketchikan man arrested in fatal stabbing

A 38-year-old Ketchikan man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with second-degree murder.
Police officers responded to a report of two males fighting Friday night at a Tongass Avenue home. The caller stated that one man was injured and lying on the floor, while the other had left the area.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Aaron Dixon, 31, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, Ketchikan police Sgt. Andrew Berntson.
“We also found a large, approximately 8-inch blade, kitchen-style knife covered in blood on the scene,” he said. “The officers performed first aid and CPR until EMS arrived and transported the subject to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
Five other people were in the house at the time of the alleged murder, one adult and four children, Berntson said.
Police identified a suspect as Darrell Taylor Ryan, 38.
Ryan was arrested at a Woodland Avenue residence at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Ryan admitted to stabbing Dixon, Bernston said.
“Part of his statement was that during the altercation he did feel threatened, and so that was the reason he stabbed Mr. Dixon.”
Dixon’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy.
Ryan is being held at the Ketchikan Correctional Center without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 22 in Ketchikan District Court.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Attorney General asks Congress to open banking for pot businessesAlaska’s Attorney General has joined a bipartisan group calling on lawmakers to change federal banking rules over handling legal marijuana sales.
-
Alaska’s first electric bus for public transit ready for Anchorage streetsA four-month trial period will test how the bus and its batteries fare in cold weather, as the city looks into whether it makes sense to have an entire fleet of electric buses.
-
Board of Fisheries votes down change in Southeast Dungeness crab seasonOn Saturday, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries voted down a proposal to change commercial Dungeness crab seasons in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers were seeking set season lengths and no option for shortened fishing time like they experienced in 2017.
-
Edgmon, Tuck followed policy, Alaska Legislature HR manager saysAlaska state House leaders followed policies in responding to allegations of inappropriate behavior by former state Rep. Dean Westlake, the Legislature's human resources manager said.