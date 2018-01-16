Ketchikan man arrested in fatal stabbing

A 38-year-old Ketchikan man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

Police officers responded to a report of two males fighting Friday night at a Tongass Avenue home. The caller stated that one man was injured and lying on the floor, while the other had left the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Aaron Dixon, 31, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, Ketchikan police Sgt. Andrew Berntson.

“We also found a large, approximately 8-inch blade, kitchen-style knife covered in blood on the scene,” he said. “The officers performed first aid and CPR until EMS arrived and transported the subject to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Five other people were in the house at the time of the alleged murder, one adult and four children, Berntson said.

Police identified a suspect as Darrell Taylor Ryan, 38.

Ryan was arrested at a Woodland Avenue residence at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ryan admitted to stabbing Dixon, Bernston said.

“Part of his statement was that during the altercation he did feel threatened, and so that was the reason he stabbed Mr. Dixon.”

Dixon’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Ryan is being held at the Ketchikan Correctional Center without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 22 in Ketchikan District Court.