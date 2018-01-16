Juneau Afternoon – 1-17-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon,

LaRae Jones will be here with a preview of Friday’s 11th Annual LUNAFest;

We’ll talk about Learn to Swim Day;

We’ll talk with Joclyn Clark, a former Juneauite now teaching music in South Korea;

Kris Nelson, from Rainforest Yoga will be here with details about lunchtime sessions and a visiting instructor;

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Emily McDaniel and Sean O’Neill.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org