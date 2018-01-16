Juneau Afternoon – 1-17-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon,
LaRae Jones will be here with a preview of Friday’s 11th Annual LUNAFest;
We’ll talk about Learn to Swim Day;
We’ll talk with Joclyn Clark, a former Juneauite now teaching music in South Korea;
Kris Nelson, from Rainforest Yoga will be here with details about lunchtime sessions and a visiting instructor;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Emily McDaniel and Sean O’Neill.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Attorney General asks Congress to open banking for pot businessesAlaska’s Attorney General has joined a bipartisan group calling on lawmakers to change federal banking rules over handling legal marijuana sales.
-
Ketchikan man arrested in fatal stabbingDarrell Taylor Ryan, 38.is charged with the second-degree murder of Aaron Dixon, 31, who was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
-
Alaska’s first electric bus for public transit ready for Anchorage streetsA four-month trial period will test how the bus and its batteries fare in cold weather, as the city looks into whether it makes sense to have an entire fleet of electric buses.
-
Board of Fisheries votes down change in Southeast Dungeness crab seasonOn Saturday, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries voted down a proposal to change commercial Dungeness crab seasons in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers were seeking set season lengths and no option for shortened fishing time like they experienced in 2017.