Edgmon, Tuck followed policy, Alaska Legislature HR manager says

JUNEAU — Alaska state House leaders followed policies in responding to allegations of inappropriate behavior by former state Rep. Dean Westlake, the Legislature’s human resources manager said.

Skiff Lobaugh addressed the House Rules Committee late Monday, when the committee approved the release of Lobaugh’s investigation into allegations of unwanted touching or comments by Westlake from three women.

While there were news reports that other women had said that Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable, Lobaugh wrote that others either did not contact him or declined to discuss their allegations with him.

Lobaugh concluded that the cumulative effect of Westlake’s actions and comments created a hostile work environment. He said Westlake submitted his letter of resignation while the investigation was underway.

Westlake, a freshman Democrat, resigned from his seat last month.

Fallout from the incident has spilled over into the new legislative session, which was scheduled to begin later Tuesday. Westlake’s replacement is expected to be announced soon by Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, from a list of finalists advanced by Democrats in Westlake’s district, and legislators will be required to attend harassment prevention training or risk a potential ethics complaint.

In response to questioning Monday, Lobaugh said House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck followed existing policy on addressing reports of sexual and other workplace harassment.

In a March letter addressed to Edgmon and Tuck, legislative aide Olivia Garrett reported two incidents of “unwelcome physical contact” by Westlake at work-related events outside the Capitol, including an allegation that he had grabbed her buttocks.

Westlake said he was a “hugger,” and two witnesses said he went to hug her but she turned “so he ended up with a hand on her lower back,” the report stated.

Lobaugh wrote that Edgmon, a Dillingham Democrat, “counseled” Westlake in March by “letting him know his actions were inappropriate and that they would not be tolerated.”

Lobaugh did not use Garrett’s name in his report, but said there were no more incidents reported by her after that.

The alleged comments that Westlake made about two other aides’ looks happened later, according to Lobaugh’s report. In one instance, in April, Westlake allegedly passed a note to another legislator saying his staff member “looked really good in her dress” and later commented to the woman directly, according to the report. That legislator was not identified.

Westlake said he was trying to pay the woman a compliment, the report said.

House Minority Leader Charisse Millett said she still has questions about how the allegations were handled.

“Could they have lessened the amount of victims by handling it in a better way? That’s still the question that hasn’t been answered,” the Anchorage Republican said in an interview.

There is value in having a third-party look at that aspect, she said.

“We can learn from their mistakes and it truly isn’t a politicized thing. We’re talking about women who felt they had been violated,” she said.

Critics of the Legislature’s existing policy on harassment say it leaves room for interpretation. The policy states that managers and supervisors who witness or are aware of harassment “must take action to stop the behavior.”

But it’s unclear when, for example, a complaint should be sent to Lobaugh’s office or to the ethics committee for review.

A legislative working group has been created to recommend changes for the policy.