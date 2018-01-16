Anchorage woman dies of gunshot wounds suffered in December

ANCHORAGE — An Anchorage woman has died of gunshot wounds suffered two weeks ago, police announced Monday.
Just before 3 a.m. Dec. 30, Anchorage police received a call that shots had been fired near the 100 block of Oklahoma Street about a block north of Turpin Park in east Anchorage.
Officers found shell casings in the street.
About 15 minutes later, Juanita Lolesio, 19, arrived at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
She was accompanied by witnesses, whom police questioned.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide but say they have no new information on a suspect.
