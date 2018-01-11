Republicans moving to find replacement for Dunleavy

JUNEAU — Alaska Republicans are moving quickly to find a replacement for Wasilla state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, who plans to resign from his seat next week to focus on running for governor.
Republican party chairman Tuckerman Babcock says party officials from Dunleavy’s district plan to meet Monday to consider applicants for the job. The application deadline is Sunday.
Finalists chosen by local GOP officials will be sent to Gov. Bill Walker, who will make an appointment. That person will be subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans.
Dunleavy plans to officially step down from the Senate on Monday — one day before the new legislative session starts.
The governor has up to 30 days once a vacancy occurs to make an appointment.
