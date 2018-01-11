Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska Democrats have announced the three finalists for the state House seat vacated by Dean Westlake;
- Alaska Republicans are moving quickly to find a replacement for Wasilla state Sen. Mike Dunleavy;
- the U.S. House of Representatives honored new dean of the House Rep. Don Young; and
- Gastineau Humane Society removed 25 cats from a Mendenhall Valley home.
