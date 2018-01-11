Democrats name finalists for House seat vacated by Westlake

JUNEAU — Alaska Democrats have announced the three finalists for the state House seat vacated last month by Dean Westlake, who resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female aides.
The state party, in a release, said the names have been sent to Gov. Bill Walker, who will make an appointment. The appointment, however, is subject to approval by House Democrats.
The finalists are Leanna Mack of Utqiagvik, Sandy Shroyer-Beaver of Kotzebue and Eugene Smith of Kotzebue.
State law calls for the governor to make an appointment within 30 days of a legislative vacancy.
Westlake resigned his seat effective Dec. 25.
The new legislative session starts Tuesday.
Recent headlines
-
Five rules for investment from Alaska’s Permanent Fund CorporationIn a relatively new and, so far, really successful strategy for making money for Alaska's sovereign wealth fund, how do they pick the next big winner out of a sea of potential companies?
-
$63 billion and counting: How long can Alaska’s Permanent Fund keep growing so fast?The state's sovereign wealth fund has doubled in size in less than a decade, but a market correction could be incredibly painful for Alaska’s bottom line.
-
Walker plans to meet House nominees before making pickA majority of the 16 Democrats in the House must approve Westlake's replacement.
-
About 6 percent of student body leave Haines School District during winter breakTeachers at the Haines School got a surprise when taking attendance for the first time the holidays: an unexpected number of their students were missing.