Democrats name finalists for House seat vacated by Westlake

JUNEAU — Alaska Democrats have announced the three finalists for the state House seat vacated last month by Dean Westlake, who resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female aides.

The state party, in a release, said the names have been sent to Gov. Bill Walker, who will make an appointment. The appointment, however, is subject to approval by House Democrats.

The finalists are Leanna Mack of Utqiagvik, Sandy Shroyer-Beaver of Kotzebue and Eugene Smith of Kotzebue.

State law calls for the governor to make an appointment within 30 days of a legislative vacancy.

Westlake resigned his seat effective Dec. 25.

The new legislative session starts Tuesday.