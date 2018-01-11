Bethel Police Department launches internal review of officer’s behavior

A Bethel police officer charged with assaulting his girlfriend is taking time off from work.

Martin Oulton is using paid vacation days to take some personal time away from the police force.

Acting Police Chief Burke Waldron said that it’s “undetermined at this point in time how long he’ll be off.”

The Bethel Police arrested Oulton last week. He is charged with fourth-degree assault and is accused of punching his girlfriend repeatedly. He is awaiting a court appearance in March.

Waldron said that the Bethel Police are conducting an internal investigation into Oulton’s behavior which, depending on what they find, could result in Oulton getting fired.

The investigation could last anywhere from a few days to a few months, though Waldron hopes to complete it within the next two weeks.