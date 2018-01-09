Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

By January 9, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly rolls back protections in the building codes for eagles’ nests,
  • the small ferry LeConte misses its Juneau-Haines sailings because of nasty weather,
  • new bills to enshrine Alaska Permanent Fund dividends may gum up state budgeting, and
  • Southeast Alaska is under gale warning with gusts forecast up to 55 knots.
0

Recent headlines

X