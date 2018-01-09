Juneau Afternoon – 1-10-18

By January 9, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon,

 

We’ll talk with Sally Schlicting amount the upcoming Con Brio concerts;

 

We’ll highlight upcoming activities sponsored by Trail Mix and the Southeast Alaska Land Trust;

 

We’ll get the details about the Fundraising Dinner for the CANVAS;

 

Midgi Moore will be here with a preview of the Wine Education series;

 

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

