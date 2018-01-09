CBJ Meeting – January 8, 2018

2018 KTOO & Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Centennial Hall

5 P.M. Tutored Beer Tasting with Alaskan Brewing Co

6 P.M. – 9 P.M. – The Fest!

Join us for the ever-growing KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival with more than a dozen halibut, salmon, rockfish and spot prawn dishes to choose from nine different restaurants, a variety of desserts, and live music. The seafood has been generously donated by Taku Fisheries and Hooked Seafoods and will be prepared by your favorite local restaurants.

Participating restaurants:

Saffron

Breeze In

Suwanna Thai Cafe

V’ Cellar Door

The Hangar

T.K. Maguire’s

Raven Cafe at the APK

Desserts by:

Coppa

Gla-Scholl Grinds

Heritage Coffee Roasting Company

Sponsored By