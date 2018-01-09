CBJ Meeting – January 8, 2018

CBJ Regular Meeting for Monday, January 8, 2018
Recent headlines
City looks to local nonprofits as potential tenants for vacant propertyThe City and Borough of Juneau hopes to find a new tenant or buyer for a property that has served as a youth shelter for more than 50 years, with special preference to local nonprofits that serve the community.
New mural to honor, guide veterans at Haines American LegionHaines got more than a new year last week: a new mural by a local artist is now hanging outside American Legion Post 12, to help honor and guide veterans.
Trump calls for ‘bill of love’ allowing DACA recipients to remainTrump also said he was open to a larger measure overhauling immigration laws, but that it made most sense to first settle the Obama-era Deferred Action On Childhood Arrivals issue, also known as DACA.
Kodiak fishermen find extra work through halibut research amid stock concernThe Pacific halibut fishery may see a drop in stock over the next few years and the International Pacific Halibut Commission, which regulates the fishery, uses surveys in Kodiak waters to collect data.