Newscast – Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

In this newscast:
- State Sen. Mike Dunleavy plans to resign his seat in order to run for governor,
- Juneau police responded to two separate stabbings late last week,
- and a report warns that Alaska’s 20 officially recognized Native languages are at risk of losing their last fluent speakers by the end of this century.
Recent headlines
Man who feared Nazi SS officers, led police on high-speed chase sentenced to probationAs part of a plea deal, Cecil Trent Yeisley, 24, must serve three years on probation for felony assault and a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop for a police officer after a high-speed car chase.
State report details potential health impacts of climate changeDangerous travel conditions could cause more accidents, warmer temperatures could spread new diseases and the topsy-turvy weather could worsen mental health, says a new state report.
Storm, steering problem hit Southeast ferry serviceRough weather and a mechanical breakdown are affecting the Alaska Marine Highway ferries Columbia and LeConte's scheduled service in Southeast Alaska.
Judge dismisses federal case against Cliven Bundy and sons, bars retrialLess than a month after declaring a mistrial, Judge Gloria Navarro said there can be no retrial against the Nevada rancher and three other men, who led an armed standoff with federal agents in 2014.