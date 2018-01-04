Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

In this newscast:

  • the Trump administration has proposed a vast increase in offshore waters available for oil drilling nationwide;
  • the Department of Justice announced Thursday that it will rescind an Obama-era decision that helped open the door to commercial cannabis industries in states like Alaska; and
  • a homicide trial scheduled for this week has been delayed until the end of April.
