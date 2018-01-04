Juneau Afternoon – 1-5-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;

He’ll be talking with Byron McGilvray and Lena Simmons about this weekend’s Mid-Winter Vocal Festival;

Singer/Songwriter Marian Call will be here with a preview of her performance at First Friday at Rainy Retreat Books;

Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight the upcoming North Words Writers Symposium;

We’ll get the details for First Saturday Improv, with guest, Arthur Starbuck.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org