Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Stories include an Anchorage man who was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for selling Oxycodone, a 38-year-old Wasilla man was charged in the death of a 37-year-old Wasilla woman, ancient DNA provides glimpse of Native American ancestors, and Michelle Ridgway of Juneau has died after a car accident on Friday.

