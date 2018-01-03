Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling Oxycodone

An Anchorage man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for selling huge quantities of a powerful prescription opioid.
A federal judge sentenced Spresim Alimi, 36, to more than 136 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
In 2016, Alimi pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of Oxycodone.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says a search warrant on different properties tied to Alimi turned up more than 4,363 pills, estimated to be worth about $150,000.
Officials also confiscated a Dodge Viper, firearms that had been reported stolen and $90,000 in cash.
An investigation also found that Alimi would sometimes conduct drug transactions through the credit card machine at his automotive business in Anchorage.
As part of his guilty plea, Alimi forfeited most of the cash and the vehicle.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Alaska State Troopers, and Air Force’s Office of Special Prosecutions helped with the investigation.
Opioids like Oxycodone are closely connected with surging rates of addiction and overdose in Alaska and nation-wide.
Recent headlines
-
Alcohol likely a factor in Ridgway crash, Juneau police sayJuneau police say alcohol "appears to be a contributing factor" in the single-car crash that killed marine scientist Michelle Ridgway. The 54-year-old conservationist was found lying outside her overturned vehicle off Glacier Highway near mile marker 22.
-
To protest borough’s invocation policy, Homer resident worships Flying Spaghetti MonsterHomer resident Barrett Fletcher prepared to host the first meeting of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster at his home on solstice. He needs the religion to have regular meetings in the area so he can fill the borough’s requirement to give an invocation.
-
Juneau’s historic Bergmann Hotel no longer condemnedOwners say they've finished health and safety repairs on the 114-year -old downtown hotel and it's now up for sale.
-
Juneau’s forgotten pedestrian tunnel carries water, power through Telephone HillIn the mid-1970s the city and power company jointly built a 350-foot tunnel under Telephone Hill. It still carries water and power underground but its use as a pedestrian short cut was short-lived.