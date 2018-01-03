Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling Oxycodone

An Anchorage man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for selling huge quantities of a powerful prescription opioid.

A federal judge sentenced Spresim Alimi, 36, to more than 136 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

In 2016, Alimi pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of Oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says a search warrant on different properties tied to Alimi turned up more than 4,363 pills, estimated to be worth about $150,000.

Officials also confiscated a Dodge Viper, firearms that had been reported stolen and $90,000 in cash.

An investigation also found that Alimi would sometimes conduct drug transactions through the credit card machine at his automotive business in Anchorage.

As part of his guilty plea, Alimi forfeited most of the cash and the vehicle.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Alaska State Troopers, and Air Force’s Office of Special Prosecutions helped with the investigation.

Opioids like Oxycodone are closely connected with surging rates of addiction and overdose in Alaska and nation-wide.