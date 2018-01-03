Alcohol likely a factor in Ridgway crash, Juneau police say

Police said Wednesday alcohol appears to be a factor in the car crash that fatally injured Michelle Ridgway, a 54-year-old marine scientist from Juneau.

Juneau Police Department Deputy Chief David Campbell said evidence at the scene and later at the hospital led to that conclusion.

“But what that actually entails, I’m not at liberty to discuss at this point in time,” Campbell said.

Ridgway’s vehicle was discovered in a ditch at about 4 p.m. Dec. 29 near mile 22 on Glacier Highway.

She was found lying unconscious a short distance from the overturned vehicle.

Police believe she was the sole occupant and no other vehicles were involved. She was medevaced to Seattle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toxicology tests are pending, but Campbell said results aren’t expected for several months.