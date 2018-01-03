Alcohol likely a factor in Ridgway crash, Juneau police say

Police said Wednesday alcohol appears to be a factor in the car crash that fatally injured Michelle Ridgway, a 54-year-old marine scientist from Juneau.
Juneau Police Department Deputy Chief David Campbell said evidence at the scene and later at the hospital led to that conclusion.
“But what that actually entails, I’m not at liberty to discuss at this point in time,” Campbell said.
Ridgway’s vehicle was discovered in a ditch at about 4 p.m. Dec. 29 near mile 22 on Glacier Highway.
She was found lying unconscious a short distance from the overturned vehicle.
Police believe she was the sole occupant and no other vehicles were involved. She was medevaced to Seattle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Toxicology tests are pending, but Campbell said results aren’t expected for several months.
Recent headlines
-
To protest borough’s invocation policy, Homer resident worships Flying Spaghetti MonsterHomer resident Barrett Fletcher prepared to host the first meeting of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster at his home on solstice. He needs the religion to have regular meetings in the area so he can fill the borough’s requirement to give an invocation.
-
Juneau’s historic Bergmann Hotel no longer condemnedOwners say they've finished health and safety repairs on the 114-year -old downtown hotel and it's now up for sale.
-
Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling OxycodoneA federal judge sentenced Spresim Alimi, 36, to more than 136 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
-
Juneau’s forgotten pedestrian tunnel carries water, power through Telephone HillIn the mid-1970s the city and power company jointly built a 350-foot tunnel under Telephone Hill. It still carries water and power underground but its use as a pedestrian short cut was short-lived.