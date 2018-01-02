Woman injured in motor vehicle accident out the road dies

Update | 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 2, 2017

Family members identified the woman as Michelle Ridgway and confirmed that she died this afternoon.

Original story | 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017

An unidentified 54-year-old Juneau woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near the 22 mile marker of Glacier Highway.

Officers and firefighters arriving on the scene said the heavily damaged vehicle was resting upside down in a ditch. The injured driver appeared to have been ejected and was unresponsive.

Juneau police last reported the driver as being medivaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

No additional details are currently available from police about the accident or the condition of the driver.